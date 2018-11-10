Remembrance and respect now and into the future

AUSTRALIA will mark a significant milestone in its military history tomorrow, commemorating the centenary of the Armistice that ended the fighting in the First World War.

From a population of around 4.5 million, some 416,000 enlisted for service in the Great War, of whom more than 60,000 would never return. Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester said this affected every community, large and small, in what was a very young nation.

"On November 11, 1918 at 11 am, the guns on the Western Front fell silent and the most destructive war the modern world had seen was all but over and countries around the world celebrated," he said.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd is encouraging the electorate to participate in their local commemorative service on November 11 and observe a minute's silence at 11am to remember the Australian men and women who have suffered and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd with Darren Chester. Campbell Gellie

"Over the course of our history, almost two million men and women have worn with pride the uniforms of the Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Tragically, more than 102,000 names are today listed on the Australian War Memorial's Roll of Honour and it is important we remember their service and sacrifice.

"It is also incredibly important to instil an ongoing sense of remembrance and respect in future generations of Australians so our Defence Force personnel know their sacrifices are honoured, now and into the future."