Remembering the war Fallen through art

IN HONOUR of The Fallen and those who served Australia in the Armed Services, the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum will commemorate Anzac Day 2020, with a series of local initiatives.

The World War I Roll of Honour for the Town of Gladstone and Shire of Calliope is housed in the Gallery & Museum, as is a selection of portrait photographs from the Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) Gladstone Sub-Branch collection.

The roll of honour and portrait photographs have been digitised to be temporarily featured of the front of the town hall building and available online, in tribute.

The community is encouraged to visit the gallery and museum website, to explore learning resources and activities, including local digital artist Andreia Pereira’s short tutorial to craft a digital poppy.

Your digital artwork may be featured in the Gallery & Museum walkway windows as an ANZAC DAY community art installation.

Local ceramic artist Jude Kennedy, will also feature her handpainted ceramic Together We Rise, Reflect and Respect installation in the gallery and museum garden.

An initiative that began in 2009, the War Memorials of the Gladstone Region book serves as a guide to local memorials.

The comprehensive guide includes information about the Bororen War Memorial and Park, Dougall Street Bororen, commemorating World War I and World War II with the following details:

“Five vertical granite rocks with horizontal carved lines stand behind a large boulder with stainless steel plaque attached. These and additional boulders are within a circle of river stone. This circle is within a larger circle of crushed granite. Ten hoop pines form the outer circle.”

The book was collated from information and images compiled locally for the Queensland War Memorial Register, online at qldwarmemorials.com.au

A free copy of the War Memorials of the Gladstone Region book is available by emailing your name with postal address to gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au and the book will be mailed to you. For further information visit http://gragm.qld.gov.au where you can join the mailing list for the latest news.

Creative generation online

An initiative of the Queensland Department of Education each year, the Creative Generation Excellence Awards in Visual Art recognise and celebrate the artistic achievements and creative talents of Queensland’s senior secondary school students.

This year, audiences are invited to explore the artworks online with the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art and discover more about the contributing young artists.

Visit qagoma.qld.gov.au and follow the ‘What’s On’ exhibition link, to find the 33 excellence award recipients selected in 2019, from almost 400 entries.

The Creative Generation Excellence Awards in Visual Art is supported by the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art and QSuper.