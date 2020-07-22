Remembering the fallen: 75th anniversary of WWII ending

THE ANNIVERSARY of one of the biggest celebrations in Gladstone history will be commemorated with a wreath laying ceremony and community BBQ to honour the end of the World War II slaughter of millions.

Following the August 15 declaration of the end of the bloodshed, many people were dancing and celebrating in the streets, according to the Boyne Tannum RSL, and a huge dance was held on the following days.

Boyne Tannum RSL 75th anniversary co-ordinator Brian Horton said the whole community was welcome to join Ken O’Dowd and Glenn Butcher on August 15 at the Stirling Park Cenotaph.

“The Boyne Tannum RSL sub-branch is having a wreath laying ceremony to acknowledge the 75th VJ anniversary, which is the end of the second World War, at 11am on Saturday the 15th of August at the Boyne Island Stirling Park Cenotaph,” he said.

“This will be followed by a BBQ at the RSL community hall at Tannum Sands.

“At the wreath laying will be Federal Member Ken O’Dowd, state member Glenn Butcher and representative of the Gladstone council.

“There will also be wreath laying by different groups representing organisations such as Legacy, the high school and other schools from the Boyne Tannum Community.

“We also request anyone who wishes to lay a wreath to please attend.”

In conjunction with the wreath laying acknowledgment, Mr Horton said the sub-branch was interviewing and publicising what August 15, 1945 meant to the community of Gladstone.

“At the time of August 15, 1945, Gladstone was still having rationing of petrol, food and clothing,” he said.

“A number of men volunteered to join the services, of those there are four particular people that the RSL is interested in, who were members of the Australian Army Eighth Division that fought in Malaysia and Singapore and were subsequently Japanese prisoners of war.

“In mid September 1945 it was recorded that Gladstone residents gunner DS Walters and gunner PJ Flanagan were reported as being alive in Thailand.

“Also private JC Grant and private JK Battle and gunner HO Barker were reported as being alive.

“The RSL is interested in any relatives who are alive, who can say what the effect of the news that their relatives were still alive, was on them.”

The RSL is also interested learning about in Gladstone locals who tragically lost their lives in battle.

For more information email brianghorton@hotmail.com.