Australian Army Signalman Chris Feros served in Western Sahara during the 90s
Remembering brothers and sisters in arms

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
REMEMBRANCE Day means something different to everyone.

For veteran Chris Feros, it is an opportunity to remember all of his service brothers and sisters.

While he remembers all, there’s one particular soldier Mr Feros pays respect to.

Major Susan Felsche died in Western Sahara in June 1993 when the plane she was in crashed.

Major Felsche was the medical officer of the 4th Australian Contingent that was deployed to provide communications for the United Nations’ mission for the referendum in Western Sahara.

She was the first Australian female soldier to die on overseas duty since World War II.

Mr Feros said he chose to remember Major Felsche because he knew her personally.

Mr Feros was in the contingent deployed to Western Sahara before Major Felsche’s.

He was a signal truck driver in the peacekeeping mission from November 1992 to May 1993.

Mr Feros has since commemorated his time in the army with a tattoo above his heart for his brothers- and sisters-in-arms.

He looks forward to seeing the community gather at the Mt Larcom RSL today to support the veterans.

Mr Feros said he had seen ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day grow over the past five years.

“As a veteran, I’m very proud to see the younger generations getting involved,” he said.

“I think most people are starting to support the defence personnel a bit more.”

