RSL's BIG RUSS: A tribute to a 'larger than life' man

TIME TO COMMEMORATE: Robyn and Russell Tidd with grandson Ryan Loakes at the 2017 Remembrance Day ceremony at Anzac Park. Matt Taylor GLA111117REMDAY

"BIG Russ" pouring nips of rum before the sun rose was something Gladstone's returned servicemen and women could be sure of on Anzac Day.

Russell Tidd could be seen at all military services in Gladstone wearing his medals and those of his loved ones with pride.

At his funeral today his family and friends will remember him as a "larger than life" character with a "wicked sense of humour".

Gladstone RSL sub branch secretary and friend, Peter Young, said Mr Tidd's regular visits to the drop-in centre and Friday drinks would be missed.

"Russ took his roles and responsibilities with the RSL very seriously," Mr Young said.

"He would, every Anzac Day, donate and distribute nips of rum before the Dawn Service.

"He was big on paying reverence and remembering those who paid the supreme sacrifice in the name of Australia and was proud to lead the paying of homage to them at all services at Anzac Park, Gladstone.

"Russ was larger than life and very much a character with a wicked sense of humour who would take the mickey out of anyone.

"It was his custom to greet anyone with a big smile and a handshake that would put one at ease until he said goodbye with another handshake."

Gladstone RSL President Russell Tidd. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA180815LTAN

Mr Tidd was born and raised in Brisbane and always wanted to serve in the armed forces.

He joined the RAAF as an apprentice motor transport fitter and went on to become a mechanic, which Mr Young said fulfilled his interests as a tragic for anything motorised or related to aircraft or guns.

Mr Tidd served more than 20 years with the RAAF in Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and on operational service in South Vietnam.

Upon returning to Australia he worked as a truck driver in Gladstone and became involved with the RSL, serving as the president of the Boyne Tannum branch.

From 2012-2016 he served as president of the Gladstone Sub Branch.

"This was at a time when the future of the sub-branch was very unsettled and its survival was uncertain," Mr Young said.

"The sub-branch was relocating from Auckland Point to the Air Sea Rescue building then on to the Bowls Club."

Mr Tidd is survived by his wife Robyn, his children, stepchildren and 11 grandchildren.

"We will have to drink a schooner of Toohey's Old in his memory," Mr Young said.

"Two years of fighting cancer is finally over and may he rest in peace."