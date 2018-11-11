Menu
100th Remembrance Day ay ANZAC Park.
Remembrance Day across Gladstone - in pictures

11th Nov 2018 2:55 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM
AUSTRALIA marked significant milestone in its military history today, commemorating the centenary of the Armistice that ended the fighting in the First World War.

From a population of around 4.5 million, some 416,000 enlisted for service in the Great War, of whom more than 60,000 would never return. Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester said this affected every community, large and small, in what was a very young nation.

Thousands of Gladstone residents attended commemorative services across the region to pay their respects to the country's fallen soldiers and veterans.

Donning their red poppies, hundreds attended the main service in Gladstone at Anzac Park.

