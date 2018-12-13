Remember the council's Bunker Down Gladstone video?

Filming for a music video, Bunker Down Gladstone Region, promoting the importance of preparedness for cyclones, floods and other severe weather at East Shores on 10 November 2017.

THE Gladstone Regional Council is reminding residents to check out the Bunker Down Gladstone Region community video, a catchy way to spread the message about being prepared this storm season.

"If everyone prepares for severe weather, when it hits, our community will come out stronger than ever before; that's the song's main message,” Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"The video proved to be hugely popular last year, which really showed we have a region that understands the importance of preparing for the storm season.”

The council is also reminding residents to check out its new online platform RegionWatch to stay up to date with weather events.

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said the system brings all road condition information, relating to Council and State roads into one place, reducing community confusion.

"In an emergency, time is precious and reliable information is crucial,” Cr Trevor said.

"You can now quickly find the information you need on the RegionWatch dashboard.

"I urge you to visit the RegionWatch dashboard and familiarise yourself with all the services available on the site, to help you and your family prepare this storm season.

"Please remember that community safety is everyone's responsibility and we must each ensure we and our loved ones are prepared and informed if an emergency strikes.”

Councillor Trevor said the platform was heavily utilised during the recent CQ Bushfires.

Residents can find advice on preparing for the storm season on Council's website at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/ emergencies or at www.getreadyqld.gov.au

"You can also sign up to the Early Warning Network (EWN) to receive alerts for severe weather advice,” Cr Trevor said.