Remember Joelean: Community DV vigil planned

Makayla with Linda Watson at the burial site of Makayla's Mum and Linda's daughter Joelean, a domestic violence victim.

A FAMILY who lost their daughter in a domestic ­violence incident have urged the community to light a candle in her honour.

Linda and Glenn Watson lost their daughter, Joelean, in 2008. Now they and their granddaughter Makayla are urging others to show their support.

Wendy Morris from the Coordinated Community Response to Domestic Violence Gladstone said we don’t hear about what happens to those left behind.

“With a knock on the door, the Watson family were plunged into lifelong grief. So was everyone around them; aunts, uncles, siblings, cousins, friends, work mates and neighbours,” Ms Morris said. “And Makayla.”

It is estimated that in the past two decades more than 1000 Australian children have lost a parent to domestic violence.

Ms Morris wants others to stand up on Saturday and shout as loudly as they can against violence.

The Watsons ask that you show your support by posting a photo on your social media pages of a candle on your letterbox or driveway at 6pm on Saturday, May 23.

Why the 23rd?

Joelean was just 23 years old when she lost her life.