Remax collecting PJs and blankets for disadvantaged youth

PJ PARTY: Remax Gold Gladstone's Hollie Hart, Shane McLeod and Anthony Williams with Pyjama Foundation's Hayley Taylor, who are collecting pyjamas for the foundation until July 31. Matt Taylor GLA110718PYJA

WINTER is cold this year even for Gladstone and it will be even colder for foster care youth with no warm pyjamas or little support for them.

There is hope of warmth, love and care radiating to them this cold time of year with the annual Pyjama Foundation collection event.

Each year the Pyjama Foundation asks for donations of pyjamas to give to disadvantaged youth.

Central Queensland and Gladstone co-ordinator Hayley Taylor wanted to raise awareness of this cause and what people can do to help.

"We work with foster kids and (children) in care and some of these carers are called Pyjama Angels,” Ms Taylor said.

"These angels work with children to help with life skills for the children and a love of learning pathway.

"Also we are looking for donations of blankets and pyjamas and please drop them into Remax for them to collect for the foundation.”

Remax Gold Gladstone director Shane McCleod supported this venture for several years and looked forward to possibly get into his favourite "onesie” to promote the cause.

"Remax has been helping this for four years now and there is a close connection because we some foster carers here at work,” Mr McCleod said.

"We do this every year, the items all stay local and (it's) a good cause to help out those who are less fortunate.”

Anyone with any pyjamas or blankets to donate can do so at Remax Gold on Mellefont St.