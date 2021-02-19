‘REMARKABLE’: Sporting legend's prompt to put Bundy on map

Former Aussie rules player Peter 'Spida' Everitt and his wife Sheree recently visited Bundaberg to film their travel show The Great Australian Doorstep.Â

It's not every day you see a sporting legend stopping by Bundaberg and it won't be the last time with the AFL great sharing his admiration for the region.

High quality food and homegrown produce was one of the Peter 'Spida' Everitt’s highlights on his recent trip to Bundaberg.

Showcasing natural wonders across the country the couple have been encouraging Australians to check out the incredible destinations in their own backyard for years.

"It's not budget travel but (the show) is for the more budget-conscious traveller but we keep away from the big metro cities and it's more about promoting regional areas," Sheree said.

"Especially with places like Bundaberg there is so much that people can do for a whole week and it's a whole destination in itself."

Sheree Everitt soaks up the sunshine at Lady Elliott Island.

Long gone are the days where only grey nomads took advantage of domestic travel with the international border closures causing many Australians to soak up the sunshine on their own doorstep.

With plenty of drawcards to entice travellers it's no wonder the couple have continued to stay in Bundy after many visits over the years.

Listing their favourite bucket-list items Spida and Sheree said the Bundaberg Rum Factory, Kalki Moon Distillery and turtles at Mon Repos were high contenders.

"I told the publican in Tiaro I was going to Bundaberg and asked if he had any tips - he told us we had to go to Kalki Moon and try the pink gin," Spida said.

"Fresh produce was a highlight for me … I love finding out about the different parts of Australia that produce quality food and going to the Hummock Lookout to see miles of farm land with rich red soil growing crops because that's Australia.

"Splitters Farm is remarkable too and that's what our show is all about, finding those places where you can camp, the kids can enjoy an experience with farm animals and you're only eight minutes from town … it's so good."

But as most holidays turn out there was a bit of a bump in the road too.

After taking their new Isuzu ute out to the region's beaches for some four-wheel driving, the couple unknowingly encountered a leak in one of their tyres.

Fortunately for Spida a local came to his aid.

"I want to say thank you to the person in Bundy that left a note on my windscreen telling me I had a leak in my tyre coming out of my valve because I didn't even know," he said.

"It's funny because I'm always telling people to pack the things they might not need and I had a spare valve, was able to change it in the car park and go to the servo next door to pump it up without a problem.

"We would never have known where the puncture came from and would have had to replace the whole tyre so to that person in Bundaberg - I want to say thanks."

Over the course of the 13-episode series Spida and Sheree also travel to the Noosa Everglades, Sunshine Coast Hinterland, Fraser Coast and Lady Elliot Island.

Bundaberg will feature in episode 9 and 10 which will air on April 10 and 17.

The Great Australian Doorstep airs on channel 7TWO every Saturday at 2.30pm.