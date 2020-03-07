Relive your high school days for good cause
TUCK your shirt in and straighten your tie, school’s back and for a good cause.
The 11th annual Tannum Crab Classic Girls’ Night Out fundraiser is on this month and is set to be a throwback to the schoolyard days.
Organiser Brenda Smith said the event which raised funds for local people living with a disability.
At the event you can expect a glass of wine on arrival, a tuckshop, trivia, a photo booth, live music and plenty of prizes including two pacific cruises.
Costumes are a must with prizes for best dressed.
“We’re just reliving our high school days,” Ms Smith said.
Last year combined with the Tannum Crab Classic they raised $36,000 which sent two students to university. This year they hope to fund a “last wish” for a number of people.
Girls night out
When: March 28, 6.30pm
Where: Boyne Tannum Community Centre
Tickets: $50,
18+ only girls allowed.
Bookings: Brenda Smith 0422 935 466 or Brenda Brodie 4973 7370