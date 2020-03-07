Relive your high school days for good cause

SCHOOL’S IN: Nancy Jensen, Melanie Achilles, Judy Hughes and Brenda Smith in their costumes for the upcoming school girl themed Girls Night Out fundraiser.

TUCK your shirt in and straighten your tie, school’s back and for a good cause.

The 11th annual Tannum Crab Classic Girls’ Night Out fundraiser is on this month and is set to be a throwback to the schoolyard days.

Organiser Brenda Smith said the event which raised funds for local people living with a disability.

At the event you can expect a glass of wine on arrival, a tuckshop, trivia, a photo booth, live music and plenty of prizes including two pacific cruises.

Costumes are a must with prizes for best dressed.

“We’re just reliving our high school days,” Ms Smith said.

Last year combined with the Tannum Crab Classic they raised $36,000 which sent two students to university. This year they hope to fund a “last wish” for a number of people.

Girls night out

When: March 28, 6.30pm

Where: Boyne Tannum Community Centre

Tickets: $50,

18+ only girls allowed.

Bookings: Brenda Smith 0422 935 466 or Brenda Brodie 4973 7370