Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kiarnya Cullen and John Taylor at Toolooa State High School 2019 Formal.
Kiarnya Cullen and John Taylor at Toolooa State High School 2019 Formal.
News

2019 FORMAL PHOTOS: Don't miss our special paper lift out

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Dec 2019 3:00 PM

YEAR 12 students and their families will be able to relive their special night with the formal lift out in Friday's The Observer.

The feature will showcase graduate students from across the region on their night of nights.

Enjoy looking back on all the glitz and glamour from the November events.

Be sure to check out the graduates emulating movie stars and admire the fancy cars.

You'll see red dresses, blue dresses and even ones with flowers.

Keep an eye out for the gentlemen's fashion, with many unique suits taking to the red carpet this year.

The style was sleek, smart and sophisticated across the board as the Year 12s dressed to impress.

Crowds cheered as the students arrived, helping the students feel extra special on such a momentous occasion.

The events marked the end of an era for students and the start of their next big adventure.

Be sure to grab your copy of Friday's The Observer.

 

Can't wait? Become a premium subscriber to access digital formal photos now + all premium content.

>>200+ PHOTOS: Year 12's stunning outfits a must see

More Stories

formal lift out gladstone formal 2019
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance to Adopt a Family this Christmas

        Last chance to Adopt a Family this Christmas

        News For most, Christmas is a time of joy, gifts and quality time with family, but there’s many families in our community who experience financial hardship or...

        Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

        premium_icon Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

        Crime Anthony John Robert Featherstone in court on drug charges.

        Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        premium_icon Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        News THE Gladstone community has gone above and beyond this Christmas by restoring sight...

        IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 21 people to appear at Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...