Relief on its way for Flynn farmers

DROUGHT-STRICKEN Flynn farmers will soon have access to support to help them cope, as the Australian Government pledged $50 million under a new scheme.

The funding was made available thanks to the On-farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate Scheme.

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia, Keith Pitt, and Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd, said the rebate could be used to drill new bores, desilt dams and provide more piping for livestock producers and horticulturalists with permanent plantings.

Minister Pitt said the Australian Government had made the additional $50 million available this financial year so farmers could maintain animal welfare and keep trees and vines alive.

“This investment in our farmers provides rebates of up to 25 per cent of eligible infrastructure costs, capped at $25,000,” Minister Pitt said.

“Across the country there are currently more than 2000 applications that will miss out on funding if we didn’t make this additional funding available, because the scheme is over subscribed.

“Many of my colleagues, Federal counterparts and farmers, have been clear they’d like the scheme extended and we’re delivering that.

“My intention is to make this support work even harder by partnering with the states and territories who must match the Commonwealth funding for eligible on-farm water infrastructure projects.”

Ken O’Dowd said the scheme was good news for the region’s farmers.

“It provides much needed assistance to improve risk management as well as productivity and profitability,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“While recent rains are a cause for optimism, our Government understands that recovering from drought can take years rather than months.

“This rebate is valuable because it helps farmers manage the here and now when it comes to keeping livestock watered and permanent plantings alive.

“It’s even more valuable because the infrastructure investment means they are more productive and better prepared for the next inevitable drought in years to come.”

For more information about the On-farm Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate Scheme visit the HERE.