Isobel Byrne has been missing for almost a week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Relief in missing beauty therapist case

by Erin Lyons and Anthony Piovesan
21st Jun 2021 8:55 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM

A Central Coast beauty therapist has been found almost a week after she disappeared when she left her home with her dog.

NSW Police said Isobel Byrne, 22, and her dog were found “safe and well” about 2.30pm on Monday in the West Australian beach resort town of Broome.

She was last seen at a property on Baronga Rd, Avoca Beach just after noon on Tuesday, June 15.

Concerned family members alerted authorities about her disappearance on Saturday, prompting Brisbane Water Police District to launch a frantic search.

“Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance,” NSW Police said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Isobel Byrne has been missing for almost a week.
Community members expressed their concern as authorities frantically searched for the 22-year-old.

“I’m in shock. Isobel’s my beauty therapist and she’s such a great person,” one woman said on the NSW Police Force’s Facebook page.

“Thinking of her family and friends, and I hope she’s found safe and well.”

One woman said she went to Ms Byrne’s salon on Thursday expecting to see her but she wasn’t there.

“I can’t believe this. I know this young lady … thinking of her family and friends, she is a lovely girl,” another person said.

