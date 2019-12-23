Relief funds for bushfire-affected

RESIDENTS affected by bushfires in the Gladstone region now have access to $180 per individual and up to $900 for families of five or more to help cover the costs of immediate essentials. Residents can also access to up to $5000 towards reconnecting essential services to their homes once danger has passed.

People who are suffering hardship and in need of assistance can phone the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349 to access support.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

Visit disasterassist.gov.au or disaster.qld.gov.au for more information.