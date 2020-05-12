Relief for parents after weeks of home schooling

Back to school for students (L) Makenzee Thatcher (Year 11) and Skye Head (Year 12) at Maryborough State High.Photo: Alistair Brightman

AFTER weeks of taking on at-home teaching duties, Amanda Rudolph breathed a sigh of relief yesterday.

The Maryborough State High School parent dropped her son, Nicholas, at school for the first time in weeks.

The Year 11 student, pictured with his mum, has been one of thousands of Queensland students learning from home due to coronavirus-enforced restrictions.

This has meant Ms Rudolph has juggled the competing responsibilities of work, running a household and helping her children learn.

Nicholas returned to school yesterday, along with other Year 11 and 12 students throughout Queensland.

Kindergarten, Prep and Year 1 students also got back into the classroom.

"It's been very challenging," Ms Rudolph said.

It had been hard to get the children to focus on their school work while studying at home, she said.

"Some days I just gave up, it wasn't worth the struggle," she said.

Ms Rudolph said the school had been very supportive with helping the children learn while they were at home.

Pam Bowman's son attends Maryborough State High School as well.

He is on the autism spectrum and has returned to school early in order to adjust before the other students return.

Ms Bowman's daughter is in Year 11 and attends Aldridge State High School and had been "self-sufficient" when it came to learning at home.

Ms Bowman said it had been difficult to see the children go back to school.

"I missed them and our routine," she said.