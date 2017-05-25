Joy as 'people power' saves popular Gladstone clothing store

IN WELCOME news for middle-aged women, popular clothing store Noni B has been saved and won't close its Stockland Gladstone outlet.

On Monday, store manager Toni Hobbs shared the news that devastated staff and customers, that the women's fashion retailer would be forced to close by the end of next month.

Stockland Gladstone Noni B manager Toni Hobbs is sad to see the store close after working there for more than six years. Paul Braven GLA220517NONIB

But the franchise and shopping centre have both had a change of heart.

Ms Hobbs was told on Wednesday the two would re-negotiate the store lease which is due to finish next month.

It was a relief for Ms Hobbs and her three staff at the store, who worried about the prospect of finding a job in Gladstone.

The Noni B employee of six years believes it was people power and the support of her customers that prompted the retailer and shopping centre's change of heart.

"People power has really worked wonders," she said.

"We've very happy to announce we're staying open.

"It's fabulous news for the community because Gladstone is struggling at the moment."

The passionate manager was almost brought to tears when she spoke to The Observer about the store's reported closure on Monday.

The thought of losing another retailer in Gladstone also left residents, especially middle-aged women, devastated.

"I've made lots of friends here ... I'm going to miss seeing our regular customers twice a week," Ms Hobbs said.

Customer Angela Rowland, who was searching for the perfect dress for her son's wedding at the store on Monday, said losing Noni B meant there would be little to chose from for clothing for middle-aged women in Gladstone.

"Where can we go for our age bracket now?" she said.

"This is where we come for something a little bit special, and also those everyday clothes."

Other women shared her love for the franchise, claiming it's the only place for middle-aged women to shop in Gladstone.