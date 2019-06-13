Relay For Life team ready to roll

VALKYRIES: Yaralla Hockey Club players Jay Bywaters, Kelly Abell, Brooke Ferris, Cath Orman, Julie Bruhn, and Natahlia Abell are putting a Relay For Team together.

VALKYRIES: Yaralla Hockey Club players Jay Bywaters, Kelly Abell, Brooke Ferris, Cath Orman, Julie Bruhn, and Natahlia Abell are putting a Relay For Team together. Glen Porteous

THE Yaralla Hockey Club will be marching out in support of cancer victims with a team called 'Yaralla Vikings' in this year's Relay For Life.

The group already has $975 raised of its $1500 goal and is looking for more participants and sponsorship.

Team organiser Jay Bywaters said there is about 10 people interested but always looking for more to join in.

"Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer and we are looking for more sponsorship and the more the better with participants,” Jay said.

There was a personal connection for the Yaralla Vikings with the A2 coach Cathy Orman recently recovering from a fibrosis cancer.

"Its a soft tissue cancer and one of the rarest and nastiest there is that has an exponential growth,” Cathy said.

Cathy had a lump in her arm and one of her fellow players commented on it and suggested she get it checked out in October 2018.

Treatment started back in December last year and has only just finished and doctor's are optimistic that they gotten it all but she will require regular ongoing check-ups.

With cancer prevalent in Cathy's family, each step will be done with great love and care for those who have been touched by it.

"A number of family members have had a form of cancer so I do a lap of honour for all of those who have passed and those with it,” Cathy said.

Relay For Life is a community fundraising challenge raising vital funds for cancer patients.

Friends, families and colleagues are encouraged to join forces and team up to raise funds in the lead up to their communities Relay For Life event.

Teams commit to walking, rolling or running around a track.

This year's Gladstone Relay For Life will be held on July 27 - 28 and currently there is 37 teams with 249 participants involved.