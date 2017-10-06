27°
News

Relay For Life fundraiser gets a personal touch

IN MEMORY: Team captain Sky Arnold and fundraiser organiser Mikayla Glossop bonded over losing loved ones to cancer.
IN MEMORY: Team captain Sky Arnold and fundraiser organiser Mikayla Glossop bonded over losing loved ones to cancer. Contributed
Caroline Tung
by

TWO CALLIOPE pals bonded over losing loved ones to cancer to form a Relay For Life team.

After learning her Aunty Pauline only had a few months to live, Mikayla Glossop and her friend Sky Arnold began a team in May last year.

"Our team is in honour of my Aunty Pauline who passed away on July 29 last year,” Ms Glossop said.

Running the relay team had since become a family affair, with brother Liam, sister-in-law Georgia, cousin Michael and a family friend also helping out.

But Ms Glossop had her reservations at the start, but changed her mind after a bit of thought.

"I told (Sky) I couldn't do it because I didn't think I could walk for that long,” she said.

In the end, it was all about honouring their deceased loved ones.

"It's just giving back for us (because) everyone in the team knows someone who has died or fought it and survived,”Ms Glossop said.

Their October fundraiser will sell personalised items such as plates, clocks, water bottles and mugs designed by children, and made by original melamine plate company, Pictureproducts.

"We've both got children so coming up with gift ideas that are personalised is nice,” Ms Glossop said.

"We were trying out different things to see what people were interested in.”

Ms Arnold and Ms Glossop had been holding off on the idea for almost a year after a jam-packed 12 months.

"We just want to beat last year,” she said.

"We raised $2700 in 2016 $3300 2017, so we just want to get bigger and better every year.”

Last year, their team raised funds with a few sausage sizzles, a pie drive, and a major holiday raffle.

Topics:  cancer council fundraiser pictureproducts relay for life

Gladstone Observer
Department swamped as 100+ speak out on LNG flaring plea

Department swamped as 100+ speak out on LNG flaring plea

A GOVERNMENT department has extended its timeframe to consider a request to allow more smoky flaring from an LNG plant after it was swamped by submissions.

Five-time melanoma survivor wants to save you

SURVIVOR: Gladstone man Mark Booth, 55, shows the results of having a very small melanoma removed from his left leg.

MARK Booth is only 55 and just had his fifth melanoma removed.

Massive Chicago concert was in Vegas killer’s sights

FILE - This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. The question has been raised as critics suggested that the conversation around our nations tragedies is often framed in divisive, racial code words. If whites are blamed, they say, it is as individuals; for minorities, it is suggested that their crimes are part of a larger narrative. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

Las Vegas shooter may have had other targets

How Gladstone's growth saw it lose its railway hotel

PASSION FOR HISTORY: Scott Whitaker's grandfather was a locomotive fireman on a steam engine and sparked Scott's interest in railway history.

History buff shares stories of the glory days of the hotel.

Local Partners