Relay For Life fundraiser gets a personal touch

IN MEMORY: Team captain Sky Arnold and fundraiser organiser Mikayla Glossop bonded over losing loved ones to cancer.

IN MEMORY: Team captain Sky Arnold and fundraiser organiser Mikayla Glossop bonded over losing loved ones to cancer. Contributed

TWO CALLIOPE pals bonded over losing loved ones to cancer to form a Relay For Life team.

After learning her Aunty Pauline only had a few months to live, Mikayla Glossop and her friend Sky Arnold began a team in May last year.

"Our team is in honour of my Aunty Pauline who passed away on July 29 last year,” Ms Glossop said.

Running the relay team had since become a family affair, with brother Liam, sister-in-law Georgia, cousin Michael and a family friend also helping out.

But Ms Glossop had her reservations at the start, but changed her mind after a bit of thought.

"I told (Sky) I couldn't do it because I didn't think I could walk for that long,” she said.

In the end, it was all about honouring their deceased loved ones.

"It's just giving back for us (because) everyone in the team knows someone who has died or fought it and survived,”Ms Glossop said.

Their October fundraiser will sell personalised items such as plates, clocks, water bottles and mugs designed by children, and made by original melamine plate company, Pictureproducts.

"We've both got children so coming up with gift ideas that are personalised is nice,” Ms Glossop said.

"We were trying out different things to see what people were interested in.”

Ms Arnold and Ms Glossop had been holding off on the idea for almost a year after a jam-packed 12 months.

"We just want to beat last year,” she said.

"We raised $2700 in 2016 $3300 2017, so we just want to get bigger and better every year.”

Last year, their team raised funds with a few sausage sizzles, a pie drive, and a major holiday raffle.