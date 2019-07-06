Menu
FOR A CURE: Liz Cunningham pictured at last year's Gladstone Relay for Life. Matt Taylor GLA280718RFLG
News

Relay for Life 2019 patron announced

Tegan Annett
by
6th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
LIZ Cunningham will help fight back against cancer this month as the patron of Gladstone Relay For Life.

As patron, Mrs Cunningham will raise awareness for the Cancer Council Queensland event at Chanel College on July 27-28.

Mrs Cunningham, Gladstone's former MP of 20 years, said she loved getting involved with Relay For Life each year.

"Whether an individual has had cancer or has a loved one affected there would be no one untouched by cancer,” she said.

"Involvement in the relay is a practical way to support patients and their families by raising funds while having fun.”

Mrs Cunningham encouraged locals to get involved in the event to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland's vital work in cancer research, prevention programs and support services.

"Join in with the knowledge that so many individuals will benefit from your support,” she said.

Gladstone Relay For Life is a community initiative where teams of families, friends and colleagues raise money in the lead-up to the 18-hour event.

Team members then take turns to walk around an oval to signify that cancer never sleeps, so neither do we.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan thanked Mrs Cunningham for her support of the 2019 Gladstone Relay For Life.

"We are grateful to have Liz on board, to help bring awareness to the Gladstone Relay and our goal of a cancer-free future,” Ms McMillan said.

"Around 1285 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Central Queensland - with your support, we can be there for them every minute, every hour, every day.

"Be part of the movement that makes a difference and join Gladstone Relay For Life today.”

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit relayforlife.org.au or phone the fundraising hotline on 1300 656 585.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland, visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.

Gladstone Observer

