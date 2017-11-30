Relax longer with extended FREE airport parking

Airport parking will soon change from the first 1/2 hour to an hour for free.

THE Gladstone Airport Corporation is providing an early Christmas present to the Gladstone community with the introduction of free parking for the first hour at the airport.

From tomorrow, the corporation will increase free parking time within the airport's short-term parking area, from the current 30 minutes to one hour.

The previous short-term parking price when going over the 30-minute limit was a meagre $2, increasing to $5 for one to two hours with further increases depending on the duration thereafter.

Prices for long-term parking remain unchanged, with a $12 charge for the first 24 hours, increasing to $24 for two days, $40 for three days, $55 for four days and $15 for each additional day.

The time limit for the passenger drop-off and pick-up zone remains at two minutes with drivers not permitted to leave their vehicle.

The decision is a win for those who are seeing loved ones, friends and colleagues off, but also those who are meeting and greeting arriving passengers.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive officer Peter Friel hopes that the change to parking will not only help out those passengers and their friends and family but will encourage the general public to come to the airport for coffee and a meal.

"Anecdotally, many Gladstone locals have told me that they used to have all sorts of people and groups popping into the airport for lunches and coffee,” Mr Friel said.

"We hope this gesture on behalf of the Gladstone airport will encourage those groups to re-discover the airport and enjoy a morning tea, a delicious lunch or a quick meeting over coffee.”

Mr Friel hopes the community will take advantage of the extended free parking time and enjoy the facilities at the airport, including eateries such as the Coffee Club and the soon-to-be opened Jet Bar Cafe.

The new cafe will be situated in the arrivals section.