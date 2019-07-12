Relax at this festival in Agnes Water

The Body Mind Spirit Expo will have a wealth of options for visitors to explore

The Body Mind Spirit Expo will have a wealth of options for visitors to explore NikkiZalewski

BETWEEN the hustle and bustle of everyday life it can be hard to find time to wind down.

That's why Agnes Water's Roanne Karlsen has organised the inaugural Mind Body Spirit festival this weekend.

The festival is about experiencing healing energy whilst enjoying a day out with friends and family.

Stall holders range from massage, natural cleaning products, crystals, physics and tarot card readers.

With a background in Reiki mind, mindfulness and meditation Mrs Karlsen 20 years of experience to back the festival.

"I've been working on it for a while, since the beginning of the year,” Mrs Karlsen said.

"There's been mind body soul festivals for a while, it was something I wanted to do.”

She hoped the festival would be a way to help people going through difficult situations.

"A lot of people are hurting and they need a little bit of guidance,” she said.

"A little bit of healing and this can do it for them.”

The family-friendly event also features a pop-up art gallery showing off local artworks all available for purchase.

Mind Body Spirit festival runs from 10am-3pm on Saturday at 165 Anderson Way, Agnes Water. Entry is a gold coin donation.