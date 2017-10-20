TRAWLER TRAGEDY: Families join search for loved ones

Police boat heads out from Gladstone Marina on 20 October 2017, in search of 6 missing fisherman.

RELATIVES of the six missing men who were on board the fishing trawler, Dianne, have joined the land and sea search for their loved ones.

Two private charter vessels, the Saratoga and AB Marine's Apache - an 11.4m charter boat - have been hired for some family members to join the search.

Improvements in the weather have allowed the use of specialised sonar equipment and police divers for the search for the vessel, which capsized near Middle Island with seven men on board on Monday night.

Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville said the sole survivor, Ruben McDornan - found at 7am Tuesday by passing sailors - is in Gladstone with his wife and mum and is helping with the search and investigation.

Relatives of the six missing men - Eli Tonks, Ben Leahy, Adam Hoffman, Chris Sammut, Zach Feeney and Adam Binder - have travelled as far as Western Australia to join the search.

"Police have chartered two vessels (for the relatives) which are being coordinated by our (search and rescue) team ... so they are out there trying to find debris or survivors," Insp Somerville said.

"Members of the family who didn't want to go to sea have been tasked with areas they can walk along beaches to see if they can find debris."

Today, what is believed to be a tender, has been seen at Pancake Creek, north of the search area.

Gladstone Water Police Sergeant Jeff Barnett said due to it being on a rocky headland this was yet to be confirmed.

Sgt Barnett and Insp Somerville hope the improving weather conditions would give them a better chance to find the vessel as soon as tomorrow.

"There is a variable of an hour where the vessel can not be accounted for and it could have gone seven to eight nautical miles in any direction, so that really throws the calculations out considerably," Sgt Barnett said.

"Tomorrow we're looking forward to a day of good weather and will have up to five sonar assets - including the Norfolk from Maritime Safety Queensland which are very good operators and have very good equipment."

Sgt Barnett said the search area had narrowed to up to 60 nautical miles of a "very good success rate" and an overall area of 100 nautical miles.

Debris, including wetsuits and personal items believed to be from the vessel, have been found at Curtis Island, Turkey Beach and Facing Island.