Reiko becomes first boy born in a sea of girls

A GLADSTONE couple are celebrating the introduction of their new baby boy after giving birth to Reiko Emerson on Monday.

Born at 10.24am to Ashleigh Geerssen and Jamie Emerson, Reiko joins sister Alexi, 2, as their only children.

He is a welcome surprise for the whole family as he is the first male to be born on either side of the family.

"It's the first boy on both sides of the family so they're (extended family) all pretty ecstatic that they finally got a boy," Ashleigh said.

"That's out of four and a half, there's another one on the way but that's a girl too."

Jamie described the family as "obviously pretty chuffed".

The couple now have a perfect pigeon pair, with daughter Alexi turning three in July.

Ashleigh said Alexi had the opportunity to meet her new little brother on Monday.

"I don't think she really knows what she's in for yet," she said.

"But she thinks it's pretty cool."

The couple said they chose the name Reiko because it was unique.

"We just like unique names and wanted something a bit different," Ashleigh said.

"We just thought this one fits well and went with it.

"It's good to try and get something nobody else has got, which is pretty hard these days."

Reiko's birth at Gladstone's Mater Hospital follows a family tradition, with Alexi also born at the hospital.

SPECIAL INTRODUCTION: Reiko Emerson was born at 10.24am on Monday May 14 at Gladstone's Mater Hospital, to parents Jamie Emerson and Ashleigh Geerssen. He joins sister Alexi.

Dad Jamie was born and bred in Gladstone and Ashleigh has lived in the region for over 18 years, with the young couple excited at the prospect of raising their children in Gladstone.

They thanked the hospital staff for their care during their stay.

Jamie said the experience had been very special.

"It's been fantastic," Jamie said.

"It's always good bringing new life into the world."