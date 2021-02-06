REGO CRACKDOWN: Gladstone’s pet owners have been warned

Gladstone region animal owners who haven’t registered their pets better hurry to do so.

Gladstone region animal owners who haven’t registered their pets better hurry to do so.

Animal owners in the Gladstone region who haven’t registered their pets, or renewed rego, are about to find themselves in trouble.

Gladstone Regional Council officers have commenced the council’s annual animal inspection program, which will run until July 30.

The program will target the premises of owners who had an animal registered in 2019/20 but have not made a registration renewal for the 2020/21 period.

It will also target any person who has failed to correctly register any new animal not previously registered.

This year, the council will also ensure that animal owners are fully complying with the microchipping requirements of the Animal Management (Cats and Dogs) Act 2008.

The council sends two reminder notices about registration advising that it is the animal owner’s responsibility to notify the council of any change of address or animal details.

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck said the first areas of inspection would be in

Gladstone-based suburbs and of animal owners whose dogs were required to be microchipped.

“House-to-house visits will be conducted to determine if animals are being kept and if these animals are registered,” Cr Goodluck said.

“All council officers and workers, who need to enter a property, are required to display identification and advise the property owner of the reason for the inspection.

“Council encourages all animal owners within the region to ensure that all dogs and cats kept on their properties are always registered and microchipped in accordance with the Act.

“This is the easiest way to ensure that any lost animal can be reunited with their owners.

“If your animals were born after April 10, 2009, they must be implanted with a Prescribed Permanent Identification Device (PPID), otherwise known as a microchip, with those details provided to council.”

WHERE INSPECTIONS WILL HAPPEN:

Agnes Water, Aldoga, Ambrose, Baffle Creek, Bangalee, Barney Point, Beecher, Benaraby, Berajondo, Bororen, Boyne Island, Boyne Valley, Boynedale, Burua, Callemondah, Calliope, Captain Creek, Clinton, Colosseum, Darts Creek, Deepwater, Gladstone, Glen Eden, Iveragh, Kin Kora, Kirkwood, Lowmead, Miriam Vale, Mount Larcom, New Auckland, Raglan, River Ranch, Rodds Bay, Rosedale, Round Hill, Rules Beach, Seventeen Seventy, South Gladstone, South Trees, Sun Valley, Tablelands, Tannum Sands, Taragoola, Targinnie, Telina, The Narrows, Toolooa, Turkey beach, West Gladstone, Wooderson, Wurdong Heights and Yarwun.

Visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/registration or contact the council on (07) 4970 0700 for more

information.

READ: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

How CQ residents have collected $5m by recycling

Gladstone seaweed research draws global attention

RIP HARO: Tributes for popular sparky and union man