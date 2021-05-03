Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tickets are on sale now for Colour Me Capricorn. Picture: Cherry & Jun Photography
Tickets are on sale now for Colour Me Capricorn. Picture: Cherry & Jun Photography
Community

Registrations open for colourful fun run

Aden Stokes
3rd May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tickets are on sale now for the most colourful fun run in Biloela this year.

Colour Me Capricorn participants are encouraged to run, walk, dance, or stroll their way along the garden path, covering the Rainbow Sports Complex in a cloud of colour on August 1.

Catering to all ages and abilities, there are 2.5km or 5km path options with the first run kicking off at 8am.

Adult, youth, team, and family tickets are available.

Tickets are $25 for adults (13 years and over) and $15 for youth (3–12 years).

Families can register for $70 (two adults and two youth) or teams for $80 (four adult tickets).

All proceeds from Colour Me Capricorn will go towards RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

To purchase tickets, go to www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=728008&.

biloela colour me capricorn fun run racq capricorn rescue tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ youth can apply for Young Endeavour adventure

        Premium Content CQ youth can apply for Young Endeavour adventure

        News The Young Endeavour program helps youth build confidence, develop teamwork, communication and leadership skills.

        Business merger creates new IT force in Gladstone

        Premium Content Business merger creates new IT force in Gladstone

        News The merger is set to broaden the offering of IT services offered to a wide range of...

        Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

        Premium Content Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

        News Catch all of the action from the Hockey Queensland Championships at Toowoomba live...

        Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

        Premium Content Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

        News Paramedics responded to reports of an injured child following a pedestrian vs car...