Registrations open for colourful fun run

Tickets are on sale now for Colour Me Capricorn. Picture: Cherry & Jun Photography

Tickets are on sale now for the most colourful fun run in Biloela this year.

Colour Me Capricorn participants are encouraged to run, walk, dance, or stroll their way along the garden path, covering the Rainbow Sports Complex in a cloud of colour on August 1.

Catering to all ages and abilities, there are 2.5km or 5km path options with the first run kicking off at 8am.

Adult, youth, team, and family tickets are available.

Tickets are $25 for adults (13 years and over) and $15 for youth (3–12 years).

Families can register for $70 (two adults and two youth) or teams for $80 (four adult tickets).

All proceeds from Colour Me Capricorn will go towards RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

To purchase tickets, go to www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=728008&.