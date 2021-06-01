Registrations open for Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival

Registrations for the 2021 Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival are now open.

This year the event will be held during the first week of the September school holidays from September 20-25 and will conclude with a Family Fun Day from midday on the 25th at the Baffle Creek Community Grounds.

The Family fun day has free entry and is open to everyone, whether they participated in the fishing competition or not, and will feature live entertainment, amusements for the kids, market stalls, the famous “Mullet Throw” competition.

Competition prize presentations and promotional prize draws will be held between 3pm-5pm before the Major Prize Draws at about 6pm and the final raffle draws at 7pm. The Fun Day will close at 8pm.

There are 32 Fish Category prizes this year and more than $30,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

Major Prizes include:

Senior Major Draw: SeaJay 3.5 Nomad HS, trailer and 9.9 Yamaha motor package valued over $8000 supplied by Bundaberg Marineland

Junior Major Draw: Kayak valued over $700 thanks to Koastal Kayaks

Pre-Junior Major Draw: Kids Kayak valued over $200 thanks to Koastal Kayaks

Early Bird Draw: 70L IceBox valued at $599 thanks to Engel Australia

Online Registration Draw: 55L IceBox valued at $549 thanks to Engel Australia

Mangrove Jack Cash Prize: Just catch a legal size Mangrove Jack during the week & go into the draw for $500 CASH thanks to Tackle World Bundaberg

2021 Entry Fees

Individual Entrants:

Seniors (16yrs & over): $40 each

Juniors (8 to 15 yrs): $20 each

Pre-Juniors (3 to 7 yrs): $15 each

Please note: ALL full fee-paying individual entrants will be entered into prize draws

Family Team Entry:

1 senior and up to 3 children: $50

2 seniors and up to 5 children: $100

Please note: Only Senior Family Team members will be entered into prize draws.

All team members must be immediate family members ie: parent(s) and their children

For more details and to enter, see sponsorship details or pre-order merchandise visit the website here.





Originally published as Registrations open for Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival