Register now for paid temp work for federal election

Residents can register now for temporary paid work manning booths for the next federal election.

A DATE has not been set, but already the Australian Electoral Commission is searching for workers for the next federal election, which it expects Gladstone to be a key area for.

The AEC is asking Gladstone residents to be among the more than 600 paid temporary electoral workers in the Flynn electorate on election day.

In total, 80,000 temporary workers will be needed across Australia during the next election.

People can register their interest now, to ensure the AEC has a healthy pool to choose from when the election is called.

AEC commissioner Tim Rogers said election work is a "thoroughly rewarding experience".

"While cities and suburbs have the benefit of a large population in their immediate vicinity, many rural and regional polling places have a very small population ... it is crucial the preparations are under way well ahead of the election period," Mr Rogers said.

Incumbent member, the Liberal National Party's Ken O'Dowd has registered to retain his seat. But it's believed he will have competition from Gladstone Regional Councillor Glenn Churchill, who has also enlisted to be the LNP's candidate for Flynn.

Zac Beers will take his second shot at winning the seat of Flynn for Labor.

To register your interest in working at the next election, or to find out more information, head to www.aec.gov.au