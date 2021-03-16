Region’s youth to be recognised in special event

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Mayor's Youth Breakfast.

Do you know of an outstanding young member of the Gladstone Region who should be recognised for their contributions and achievements to the community?

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Mayor’s Youth Breakfast, an invite-only event coinciding with Queensland Youth Week Celebrations.

The breakfast will be held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Tuesday, April 13 for young people aged 12 to 25 years.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged community members to identify and nominate young achievers within the region.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett at the Mayor's Youth Breakfast 2019.

“Young people may be acknowledged for sporting, cultural, employment or academic achievements, or for their involvement in volunteering, mentoring or fundraising,” Cr Burnett said.

“The Mayor’s Youth Breakfast is a fantastic way for our young people to be recognised for their hard work and dedication.

“The breakfast will acknowledge and thank young residents for their community efforts, with

Gladstone Region Councillors and Gladstone Region Youth Council members also in attendance.”

Nominations close at 9am on Monday, March 22.

To nominate, click here.

For further details please contact the Community Engagement Centre on 4976 6300.