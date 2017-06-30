Region's reception struggles leave residents reeling

PREVIOUSLY | 'We don't see anything': Gladstone region's reception battle

IT SEEMS the region's poor reception issues are more widespread than people originally thought.

The Observer received an abundance of feedback after asking online readers if they were struggling with their TV services.

Like a domino effect, the comments poured in and many readers expressed their surprise at how common the issue was, previously thinking it was just them.

"I thought it was just my TV,” Jane said.

"I hardly get reception for any channels and I'm in South Gladstone. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't. It's pot luck.”

Online readers demonstrated the extent of the problem, saying issues with service occurred in homes all over the region including at Calliope, Burua, Boyne Island, Tannum Sands, Wurdong Heights, Clinton, Miriam Vale and Glen Eden.

Tracey from Clinton said, "I only get channel 7 most of the time. I thought it was just my TV and antenna. I had the aerial guy out and now it's worse.”

A reader from Calliope expressed her frustrations too and said, "we only have three channels at night time.”

The Observer was initially made aware of Gladstone's reception battles after two individuals complained about the issue.

A Clinton resident asked if The Observer knew anything about the ongoing problems after his free-to-air- channels dropped in and out in the last month.

"It is very annoying ... we have no channels at all that are working ... and other people are having the [problem] as well,” he said.

Upon investigating the issue further, a Riverstone Rise resident informed The Observer of her family's years of frustrations regarding the matter.

"We're in a complete black spot ... due to the particular location of our house we don't pick up any free-to-air channel signals at all,” she said.

In spite of the negative feedback on the region's reception, one reader was more positive.

Mary said, "[there's] not a single issue with any channels at all and I'm in Clinton.”

In the midst of the evident struggles, people offered each other with advice on improving on their poor reception.

"You might have to do what we did and install satellite TV. The only problem is when there is heavy rain around but that's rare so it doesn't worry us too much,” Kim said.

Steve said people should "try turning your antenna so the bars on it are vertical.”

According to the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), however, tuning your own antenna can be challenging, which is why they recommended "engaging the services of an experienced antenna installer ... [who] use a digital test meter to determine the correct antenna to install and the most suitable transmission site to point the antenna to.

"Viewers should also ensure the TV is tuned to the correct television channels.

In areas where there are many transmission sites providing varying levels of coverage, auto-tuning does not guarantee your TV set will choose the strongest available signals.

"Viewers are recommended to manually tune their TV sets to the strongest signals.”

Manual tuning and antenna information for broadcast sites are available at MySwitch.