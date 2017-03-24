Region's rainfall has dropped by 40mm in past 60 years

GUEST SPEAKERS: David Cobon, Neil Cliffe and Grant Stone were the three guest speakers at the Calliope Climate and Fire workshop, discussing ways to manage the effects of climate change.

THE inevitably changing climate has encouraged people to work out ways to deal with the environmental effects.

University of Southern Queensland senior scientist David Cobon said people had to look at the impacts and vulnerabilities of the changing climate.

"The projections for 2030 (are) a drier climate going forward (and) a warmer climate going forward,” Mr Cobon said.

"Those two sorts of things improve the risk of fire and what we've got going forward is increased risk of wild fire and better potential to manage fire.”

Mr Cobon said the region had seen rainfall decrease by 40mm during the last 60 years, temperatures had increased by 0.3degrees celsius and carbon dioxide would increase.

"Increasing carbon dioxide means plants grow quicker, they're more efficient in converting nutrients and water into growth, so more plants potentially, when they dry off or cure they create a fire hazard,” he said.

Mr Cobon said people needed to manage fires before they happened through participating in burning regimes with local experts, using risk matrix approaches and developing responses.

"We're already seeing the impacts,” he said.