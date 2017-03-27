30°
News

Region's ports prepared for tropical cyclone

Chris Lees | 27th Mar 2017 6:20 PM Updated: 7:30 PM
Gladstone Port is getting ready for any impact of the looming cyclone.
Gladstone Port is getting ready for any impact of the looming cyclone. CHRISSY HARRIS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STEPS are underway to ensure the region's ports are prepared for the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Gladstone Ports Corporation controls the Port of Gladstone, Port Alma and Port of Bundaberg.

"Our practises for managing risks associated with coal stockpiles are already in place, as a result of the rain earlier this month," they said in a statement.

"These process and the associated controls will continue throughout the week.

"Stormwater ponds at RG Tanna Coal Terminal and Barney Point Terminal are being reviewed and if required, controlled release of water from these ponds will be undertaken to ensure capacity to handle a large rain event. This release is done in accordance through GPC's normal operating procedures."

The statement said large maintenance and engineering works currently underway would be finalised today and tomorrow, in accordance with current plans.

A maintenance outage scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.

"Meetings are held daily with key operational staff, to monitor weather reports and adjust plans accordingly," the statement reads.

"This will increase to twice per day as of tomorrow morning.

"GPC is working closely with MSQ (Marine Safety Queensland) monitoring the conditions of the harbour."

There are no impacts on shipping movement at the moment.

"However, if conditions change MSQ may enact the Gladstone Region Extreme Weather Contingency Plan which could require large commercial vessels to depart the port or the closure of the port in an extreme weather event," the statement said.

"At this stage, weather reports do not indicate that we will need to formalise our emergency procedures but this will be reviewed at these meetings and more frequently if required."

In December GPC conducted disaster preparedness activities across all sites

"As conditions change we will continue to refer to our emergency plans as required," they said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cyclone cyclone debbie weather

'This is going to be a monster of a cyclone': Evac warning

'This is going to be a monster of a cyclone': Evac warning

POLICE commissioner Ian Stewart has urged the people of Mackay living in Orange, Red and Green low lying areas to evacuate now.

SES, police, council planning for 'significant rain event'

Gladstone SES officer Ray 'Golly' Fulloon.

PHONE the SES for sandbags

Region's ports prepared for tropical cyclone

Gladstone Port is getting ready for any impact of the looming cyclone.

No impact on shipping movement ... yet

CYCLONE WATCH: TC Debbie now Category 4 and intensifying

CYCLONE watch has been extended to Central Queensland

Local Partners

Gym business booms in region

Owner used to "bag CrossFit” now he owns his own CrossFit business

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

HOOKED: Robbie Warren, Clinton Rosenthal, Russ Charles and Josh O'Donohue at the 2016 Boyne Tannum Hookup.

IT'S ALL happening in Gladstone during April.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MARRIED At First Sight groom Anthony is laying low as he cops national backlash after being portrayed as a “controlling” husband.

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

Kinky Boots stars Callum Francis and Toby Francis.

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

One of the cheapest homes in Gladstone! Don&#39;t miss out!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE...

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $315,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

MASSIVE HOME AT A BARGAIN PRICE.... ACT NOW!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

GREAT VALUE BUYING!

27 Camille Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 27 Camille Street, Clinton to the market! If you are a first home buyer or an investor wanting to take advantage of...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Price Upon...

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!