Region’s only endemic bird under threat

UNFORTUNATELY this will be the last article in the series of Briggsy's Birds with the Gladstone Observer ceasing production of the print paper. Many thanks to those who have enjoyed reading about birds and I hope that the column has helped you to obtain a better appreciation of our wonderful feathered friends.

It is fitting that the last species in the series is the Capricorn Yellow Chat, our only endemic species and one that is critically endangered.

The population is estimated to be between 250-300 birds in several small groups between Curtis Island and Broadsound. They live in marine plains which are subject to tidal inundation. They feed on mud flats where stands of sedge beds are present and nest close to the ground in grassy tussocks.

The male is bright yellow with a black crescent across the breast and the female is similar but lacks the black crescent. They feed on insects which they glean from the ground or from stands of sedges. They often nest in the centre of a grassy tussock where the eggs and chicks are concealed laying two to three eggs. Incubation is around 14 days with a further 14 days before the young birds fledge.

They are listed as critically endangered because of predation by feral cats, destruction of habitat by feral pigs, changes in water flows across the marine plain, introduced weeds such as rubber vine, trampling of habitat by cattle and sea level rise. Quite an array of threats.

Quite a lot of work is being done to save them from extinction by BirdLife Capricornia, CQU, Capricorn Catchments, Greening Australia and the Department of Environment and Science.

