Region's new world record holder

Chris Lees | 20th May 2017 12:55 PM
WORLD'S BEST: Chris De Aboitiz set a world record after carrying 26 dogs on his stand-up paddleboard.
WORLD'S BEST: Chris De Aboitiz set a world record after carrying 26 dogs on his stand-up paddleboard.

FOR many people keeping your balance on a stand-up paddleboard is enough of an achievement.

But for Chris De Aboitiz that's definitely not enough.

Chris took 26 dogs for a ride yesterday in 1770 on his board - setting a new world record in the process.

"I had about a dozen regular dogs that are used to coming on and then everybody came down and put their dogs on and got them to stay calm,” he said.

"We didn't catch a wave, we just put the dogs on the board, paddled them over to the sandbar and let them run around and have fun - it was a bit of a dog party.”

Chris said one of the dogs jumped off not long after they left the shore but that did not worry him too much.

"There must have been a couple of hundred people watching, so that was pretty cool,” he said.

"It was a really good lead-up to the Captain Cook festival.”

Asked why he chose to attempt the feat, Chris said it was simply because he could.

"It was a fun challenge, and it was just cool,” he said.

Chris is rather handy on a stand-up paddleboard. He runs 1770 SUP Stand Up Paddle Agnes Water Town of 1770.

Besides the challenge of setting a new world record he said it was a good way to educate people about the importance of taking your dogs out for exercise.

Last year, Chris founded SupDogOz, which according to his Facebook page is "a holistic lifestyle brand, combining his passions for the ocean, dogs and teaching”.

"Today, Chris continues to share his knowledge, engage a local and global audience with his aspirational and adventurous dog surfing entertainment.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  agnes water captain cook festival sup world record

Deadline for rates payment nears

