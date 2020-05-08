Jet ski officers prepare for crackdown

MSQ maritime enforcement team members Leon McKenzie and Rex Cresswell head out on the water for education and compliance operations in Gladstone

MSQ maritime enforcement team members Leon McKenzie and Rex Cresswell head out on the water for education and compliance operations in Gladstone

WITH the return of recreational boating under COVID-19 restrictions, Maritime Safety Queensland wants to make sure safety isn't neglected as residents rush to get back in the water.

To help Gladstone boaties, MSQ's new Maritime Enforcement Team will be in the region after successful operations in the state's south.

MSQ general manager Angus Mitchell said officers would launch a long-term safety campaign in the region, supported by an additional officer and two jet skis from southeast Queensland.

The team is expected to provide additional resources to the region for the next few months.

Having previously run a series of on-water education and compliance operations in the southeast, Mr Mitchell said the team had proven to be highly effective.

"To date the results and feedback have been extremely positive, as these types of vessels are an excellent platform to interact with boaties out on the water," he said.

"We expect them to be equally effective operating in the slightly different environment of Gladstone's coastal waters."

Mr Mitchell said the team had planned to be a visible presence at the Boyne Tannum HookUp last weekend, but that wasn't able to happen with the event going virtual due to COVID-19.

However, they will be out on the water this weekend, with officers expecting a busy weekend.

"MSQ wants to make sure safety isn't neglected in the rush to get back onto the water," Mr Mitchell said.

"While the fight against COVID-19 is still our top priority, it is just as important for boaties to remember their general safety obligation."

Mr Mitchell reminded boaties to keep a proper lookout, especially in busy waterways and to ensure speed limits and safety equipment requirements were adhered to.