Region's new $1.2m driver training facility unveiled

President of Central Queensland Motorsports - Benaraby inc., Mark Boyd at the new driver centre. Mike Richards GLA040518DRVE

A PROJECT more than five years in the making will soon begin educating new drivers and saving lives on the region's roads.

The $1.2 million driving education centre at Benaraby was officially opened yesterday, revealing the big plans ahead for the innovative centre.

It's hoped completing courses at the Benaraby Driver Education Facility will be part of the curriculum at every Gladstone school, mayor Matt Burnett said.

Cr Burnett, whose 16-year-old son is completing his 100 hours of driving as part of his learner licence, said it was important schools backed the driver education program.

The centre, within the Benaraby Motorsports precinct, will operate as a multi-purpose facility. It has four training rooms, first aid room, administration office, meeting and storage rooms, canteen and outdoor assembly/dining area.

CQ Motorsports Benaraby president Mark Boyd said it was a very special day for the club that envisioned the centre five years ago.

He said the facility would offer training courses for all ages, including defensive driving and one that caters for Grey Nomads who are new to towing caravans.

Mr Boyd said the centre would educate drivers about observation skills and how to react in an emergency situation.

"These observation skills sometimes aren't learnt until it's too late," he said.

He said the programs are based on Gympie's Road Craft centre, which has offered driver training for its southern Queensland region for 37 years.

Mr Boyd thanked the members of the previous committee who worked for "countless hours" to get the project off the ground.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said drivers have more distractions than ever before with the likes of smartphones diverting people's attention away from the road ahead.

"I have no doubt this driver education centre will save lives by giving drivers the skills and knowledge to value the responsibility given to them when they take to the roads shared by thousands of other Australians," he said.

The project was jointly funded by the CQ Motorsports Committee, Gladstone Regional Council, the Federal Government and the Calliope and District Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank.

The construction phase was jointly funded with the Australian Government investing $598,000 and Council contributing $348,000.

The project received $250,000 in seed funding from Calliope and District Enterprises, which operates the Calliope & District Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank.