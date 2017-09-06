28°
Regions need shipping shake-up: Peak body

SHAKE-UP NEEDED: An aerial view of Gladston's port.
SHAKE-UP NEEDED: An aerial view of Gladston's port. Brenda Strong
Tegan Annett
THE port sector's peak body has urged the Queensland Government to find ways for ships to move more easily between Australian ports, through rail, road and channel upgrades.

Ports Australia said in its submission to the Parliamentary Inquiry into the Government's role in the development of Australian cities that increasing ship movements to regional areas would generate job and economic growth for the regions.

Gladstone, which is home to Queensland's largest multi-commodity port, had a total throughput of 115.9 million tonnes, with over 1800 vessels visiting the port.

The submission said greater ship movements would attract some of the workforce out of capital cities and into regional centres.

"A revitalised coastal shipping regime would facilitate greater domestic and international ship movement around Australia thereby increasing jobs in regional ports and their supporting sectors," it said.

The company's chief executive Mike Gallacher said changes to Australia's shipping policy would result in more regional port calls.

"Changing legislation to facilitate ships to make more calls to Australian ports will make it cheaper for Australian business and regional producers to move goods around the country," Mr Gallacher said.

"Increased ship movements will also mean fewer trucks travelling long distances through our city roads to regional centres, and conversely more trucking jobs within our regional centres for transporting freight shorter distances."

The announcement comes off the back of the Queensland Government releasing its draft master plan for the Gladstone Port.

Gladstone's port was chosen as one of four "priority ports" in the plan charting upgrades and developments until 2050.

