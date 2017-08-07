Region's cancer incidence up to 90% higher than Australia's

The Population Health Area (PHA) Single map template presents the indicators for all PHAs and totals for the Greater Capital City Statistical Areas/ Rest of States/NT, States/ Territories and Australia, allowing users to explore and understand patterns and trends for a range of data sets.

THE Public Health Information Development Unit (PHIDU) at Torrens University Australia recently released its first national Atlas on cancer incidence.

The data can be viewed and broken down by community and locality across the nation, states and territories, socio-economic status and remoteness and local government area and primary health network.

"PHIDU has been particularly focussed on the use of small area public health statistics and an online interactive website with accompanying maps, data and graphics to assist in the better targeting of prevention programs to minimise the incidence of mortality, illness and injury," Professor John Glover, Director of PHIDU at Torrens University Australia said.

"This research on cancer incidence, which the PHIDU has been compiling since 2014, positively contributes to the nation's social justice and well-being, and should lead to improved health outcomes over time."

The Social Health Atlas data revealed Gladstone Region's rate of lung cancer in men and women was 71% and 11% higher than Australia's national rate between 2006 - 2010.

"In general, people with higher a economic status, a good job, housing, education ... they'll have lower rates of lung cancer but higher rates of breast cancer," Professor Glover said.

"It's not 100% accurate, but there's things like women in higher economic areas have babies later, causing a build up of oestrogen. Or better-off women may be taking oestrogen supplements for hormone therapy, which is another risk factor."

According to The Observer's analysis of the data, Gladstone also had a significantly higher rate of melanoma in both men and women, with 61% and 38% above the national rate respectively.

Less alarming was the region's rate of prostate cancer, which was only 3% above the average Australian rate.

"In this latest release, users of the Atlas can clearly identify cancer incidence by a range of variables and by location, which is an Australian first," Professor Glover said.

"For example, the interactive data map reveals Greater Brisbane's rate of all cancer was 6% higher than the national average" between 2006 - 2010.

Higher than this was Gladstone region's breast cancer rate, which was 16% above the country's average rate.

"It's not surprising to have urban areas to have lower rates ... those inland areas have got a lot of industry and agriculture, which makes for a lot of different risk factors," Professor Glover said.

Below is a list of some of the region's cancer rates:

Men - Lung Cancer

The rate of lung cancer in men at Agnes Water/Miriam Vale/Gladstone Hinterland is 160% (or 2.6 times) higher than the national rate.

than the national rate. The rate of lung cancer in men at Banana/Biloelea is 21% above the average rate for Australia.

the average rate for Australia. The rate of lung cancer in men at Boyne Island/Tannum Sands/Clinton area is 4% under the national rate of lung cancer in men.

the national rate of lung cancer in men. The rate of lung cancer in men at Callemondah/Gladstone/West Gladstone is 65% above the national rate (or the average rate for Australia).

Men - Prostate Cancer

The rate of prostate cancer in men at Agnes Water/Miriam Vale/Gladstone Hinterland is 70% (or 2.7 times) higher than the national rate.

than the national rate. The rate of prostate cancer in men at Banana/Biloelea is 7% above the average rate for Australia.

the average rate for Australia. The rate of prostate cancer in men at Boyne Island/Tannum Sands/Clinton area is 36% lower than the national rate of prostate cancer in men.

than the national rate of prostate cancer in men. The rate of prostate cancer in men at Callemondah/Gladstone/West Gladstone is 36% under the national rate (or the average rate for Australia).

Men - Melanoma of the skin

The rate of Melanoma in men at Agnes Water/Miriam Vale/Gladstone Hinterland is 152% (or 2.52 times) higher than the national rate.

than the national rate. The rate of Melanoma in men at Banana/Biloelea is 30% above the average rate for Australia.

the average rate for Australia. The rate of Melanoma in men at Boyne Island/Tannum Sands/Clinton area is 15% above the national rate.

the national rate. The rate of Melanoma in men at Callemondah/Gladstone/West Gladstone is 16% higher than the average rate for Australia.

Women - Lung Cancer

The rate of lung cancer in women at Agnes Water/Miriam Vale/Gladstone Hinterland is 154% (or 2.54 times) higher than the national rate.

than the national rate. The rate of lung cancer in women at Banana/Biloelea was not published due to the small rate of occurrence.

The rate of lung cancer in women at Boyne Island/Tannum Sands/Clinton area is 36% lower than the national rate of lung cancer in women.

than the national rate of lung cancer in women. The rate of lung cancer in women at Callemondah/Gladstone/West Gladstone was not published due to the small rate of occurrence.

Women - Breast Cancer

The rate to breast cancer in women at Agnes Water/Miriam Vale/Gladstone Hinterland is 127% (or 2.27 times) higher than the national rate.

than the national rate. The rate to breast cancer in women at Banana/Biloelea is 2% above the average rate for Australia.

the average rate for Australia. The rate to breast cancer in women at Boyne Island/Tannum Sands/Clinton area is 39% lower than the national rate of breast cancer in women.

than the national rate of breast cancer in women. The rate to breast cancer in women at Callemondah/Gladstone/West Gladstone is 20% under the national rate (or the average rate for Australia).

Women - Melanoma of the skin

The rate of Melanoma in women at Agnes Water/Miriam Vale/Gladstone Hinterland is 164% (or 2.64 times) higher than the national rate.

than the national rate. The rate of Melanoma in women at Banana/Biloelea is 18% above the average rate for Australia.

the average rate for Australia. The rate of Melanoma in women at Boyne Island/Tannum Sands/Clinton area is 22% lower than the national rate of melanoma in women.

than the national rate of melanoma in women. The rate of Melanoma in women at Callemondah/Gladstone/West Gladstone is 4% above the national rate (or the average rate for Australia).

To explore the data in full, go to PHIDU Torrens University Australia.