Regions left in the dark over power prices

NOT TALKING: The Opposition has accused the State Government of limiting discussion on power prices.
Christine Mckee
by

SHADOW Energy Minister Michael Hart has accused the State Government of limiting discussion on power prices.

He said the government had asked the Queensland Competition Authority to start the process of setting new regional electricity prices... but regional stakeholders were only given until January 16 to provide feedback.

"Labor's Energy Minister Anthony Lynham's delegation to the QCA sets out the timeframe with which he expects the regulator to respond,” Mr Hart said.

"The QCA has directly contacted stakeholders saying they have until January 16 to provide feedback into a consultation paper before draft electricity prices are determined.

"This is clearly a consultation paper in name only.

"Electricity prices are incredibly complex and it's completely unrealistic to expect stakeholder and community groups to be able to effectively respond to these important issues over a period when most staff are taking a well-earned break.

"This ensures important stakeholder groups...aren't given an opportunity to respond.”

Mr Hart said the Minister had set these timeframes over the Christmas period because he wanted to limit discussion on Labor's record electricity prices.

"The independent QCA, in a report released last month, revealed people in regional Queensland are paying between $250 and $750 more each year for electricity compared to southeast Queensland.”

