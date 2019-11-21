Regional Qld ‘ignored’ in $1.9b cash splash

COUNCIL UPGRADES: A number of roads will be affected once the council commences the bitumen resealing in the South Burnett.

ABOUT $1.9 billion has been brought forward for critical road and infrastructure projects throughout Queensland but Gladstone will not see any of the funding.

The Federal and Queensland Governments yesterday announced they would bring forward shovel-ready projects by releasing about $1.9 billion of funding in the short term, with at least $1.3 billion from the Federal Government.

Rockhampton will benefit with $10 million to be brought forward for the delivery of the Rockhampton Ring Road project.

But the accelerated funds do not include any projects in Gladstone or in the region's stretch of the Bruce Highway.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the funding boost was for the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program to deliver priority upgrades along the key north-south route.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the deal was a "huge win" for Queensland.

It includes $400 million for new road funding, $648 million to deliver promised projects sooner, the construction of the Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 3 and $46.3 million for two M1 motorway exit upgrades.

LNP Queensland Leader Deb Frecklington said the announcement ignored regional and drought-affected communities. She said it was also disappointing there was no new funding for the Bruce Highway.