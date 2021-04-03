Regional council to share in $1M for landfill management

The Banana Shire Council was successful in its application for landfill management funding via the Queensland State Government. PIC: GENERIC

The Banana Shire Council will receive their share of $1M in Queensland state government funding to help upgrade their landfill infrastructure.

The local councils of Toowoomba, Western Downs and Whitsunday Regional Council also successfully applied for grant funding to help with their waste management.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said grant funding would be used to upgrade small local government landfills to transfer and rural bin stations, ensuring continuity of service for the local communities and delivering improved waste and environmental outcomes.

“These upgrades will help these councils manage their infrastructure and collect the levy while reducing the impact of waste on the environment,” Ms Scanlon said.

“There’s also the added benefit of improving the resource recovery capabilities of regional communities.

“The Queensland Government understands our local governments play a key role in helping communities to reduce waste and increase resource recovery.

“That is why we are doing all we can to help these councils meet the next phase of requirements for the waste levy.”

Ms Scanlon said the government was committed to reducing waste and improving our recycling rates.

“Before the waste levy, we were the second-worst state in the country at recycling,” she said.

“So, we took action. We’ve invested $6 million in the Regional Recycling Transport Assistance Package and we have also introduced the reimbursement program for charitable recyclers.

“These programs are not only good for our environment, they also create jobs in regional Queensland.”

Most projects are scheduled to be completed by 30 June.

For more information on this program click HERE.

