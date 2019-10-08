Menu
REMEMBERING: Piper Ian Boge at a 2018 Remembrance Day event.
Region to unite and remember fallen servicemen, women

8th Oct 2019 8:00 AM
MORE than 102,000 people have died in service to this country and this year the Gladstone RSL Sub Branch hopes the region will join in to remember our fallen.

Branch president Harry Tattesall announced on Monday the branch would organise a Remembrance Day service.

Mr Tattersal. said the service was to “commemorate Australian servicemen and women who paid the supreme sacrifice in all wars and since”.

The service will also mark the 101st anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which ended the Great War (1914-1918).

“The war to end all wars,” Mr Tattersall said.

“Local veterans who have passed on will be acknowledged.

“The bugler will sound The Last Post to signify the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month when the Armistice was signed.

The service will be held at Anzac Park (the corner of Goondoon and Tank St0 about 10.30am.

All residents are invited to attend and those who wish to lay a wreath are welcome.

