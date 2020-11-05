Region rallies around mother in fight for her life

A CLINTON family has thanked the community for its support after an outpouring of goodwill raised hundreds of dollars, and a backyard blitz for a couple and their two children.

Mum Aimee Kennedy was diagnosed with cancer in three different places four years ago - in her brain, liver and cervix.

Last month, eight volunteers transformed her family's house by giving their veranda, gardens and home a complete renovation.

Backyard Blitz reveal to Kennedy family : Aimee Kennedy and her family has thanked the community for its support after an outpouring of goodwill raised hundreds of dollars, and a backyard blitz for the couple and their two children.

Countless operations and full-time work meant Aimee and her husband Paul couldn't fix up their yard for their children and two dogs.

"Every day is a miracle if I wake up," Aimee said.

"There will be one day where I won't wake up but you know it's just day to day.

"I just need to know my family and my kids are safe."

More stories: Clinton family in financial hell after cancer diagnosis

More stories: Pizza shop raises money for Clinton mother with cancer

Gladstone businesses, Dirt Cheap and Hanson Construction Materials donated supplies worth thousands of dollars towards the renovation.

The family was whisked away for a one night getaway on October 17 while volunteers Sky Arnold, Kim Aitchinson, Leigh Anderson, Aaron Swanson, Michelle Kent, Liam McLaughlin, Ria Elidemir and Nudge Trezise spent a weekend transforming the home.

Sky Arnold, Leigh Anderson and Kim Aitchison were three of the eight volunteers that spent a whole weekend transforming the Kennedy family's home.

Gladstone businesses, Dirt Cheap and Hanson Construction Materials also donated supplies worth thousands of dollars towards the renovation.

In more acts of goodwill, Kirkwood Domino's Pizza donated $550 to the family after raising the money through a 'Doughraiser'.

BEFORE: Volunteers spent a whole weekend revamping the Kennedy family's home to help Aimee who was diagnosed with three types of cancer.

AFTER: Eight volunteers spent a whole weekend revamping the Kennedy family's home to help Aimee who was diagnosed with three types of cancer.

Friend Ria Elidemir said Community Kids Clinton Park Early Education Centre also started a rally for the family.

"(Community Kids Clinton) have put a large rally together so the family could have presents, food and everything else for Christmas this year," Ms Elidemir said.

Aimee said the support she had received from the community was huge.

BEFORE: Volunteers spent a whole weekend revamping the Kennedy family's home to help Aimee who was diagnosed with three types of cancer.

AFTER: Eight volunteers spent a whole weekend revamping the Kennedy family's home to help Aimee who was diagnosed with three types of cancer.

She said her treatment had taken a financial toll, with surgeries costing more than $30,000.

"Unless you have a money tree or you are rich it just doesn't happen," she said.

"These small acts from the community goes a long way, it's huge.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"You wouldn't think just for fighting cancer you would have help, it's good to know there are people out there to back you. You just can't thank them enough."

"You don't realise how many people really do care, that's one of the biggest things," Paul added.

If you would like to donate to the Kennedy family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page here.