Gladstone hungry for $6.4M funding for four huge projects

JOBS LIST: Finding it tough going in the jobs market? Here are a few jobs you can apply for today.

WITH the State Government handing out fistfuls of cash across the state, Gladstone was in the running to score a share of almost $7 million for infrastructure projects.

The Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham said four projects in Gladstone had been shortlisted for the latest round of the Palaszczuk government's Building our Regions program.

Mayor Matt Burnett and Glenn Butcher mp discuss the funding that the state government has given to fund the upgrade to the Clinton reservoir. Mike Richards GLA231116FUND

Gladstone Regional Council applied to the government to get funding for a car park at Boyne Island, waste transfer station at Agnes Water, plant upgrade to Gladstone wastewater treatment and money for its Gladstone water security project.

Five Gladstone and Banana shire projects from Biloela to Agnes Water have already been allocated close to $7.52 million under previous rounds of funding.

>> EXCLUSIVE: Boyne's long-awaited $1.5m surprise revealed

>> $300M project with more than 100 jobs scores federal approval

In this latest round both councils were after $6.42 million, which also included money for a safety and security upgrade to Thangool Aerodrome and an upgrade to Biloela pool.

"Detailed applications will open shortly and all councils will have to demonstrate compelling reasons for their projects to gain funding," Dr Lynham said.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the next stage of funding would be very competitive and urged councils to contact the Department of State Development for further advice on developing their detailed applications.

Already $150 million has been allocated to 93 "critical infrastructure projects", supporting almost 1300 jobs, according to the State Government.

Dr Lynham said he expected successful projects to be announced in mid-2017, with construction of these projects expected to start no later than April 30 next year.

For more information on the Building our Regions go to, www.statedevelopment.qld.gov.au/buildingourregions.