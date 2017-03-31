30°
Region eligible for disaster assistance

Chris Lees | 31st Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Madi Kadel, 13 at the front of her grand parents home at Barnie Point. UNDERWATER: The Gladstone Region has been hit hard by X Tropical Cyclone Debbie.
UNDERWATER: The Gladstone Region has been hit hard by X Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

THE region did not dodge a bullet, according to Mayor Matt Burnett, but it could have been much worse.

More than 100mm of rain was dumped in Gladstone, causing flash flooding and closing roads throughout the region.

Roofs were ripped off three homes near Miriam Vale and Boles St, West Gladstone was closed after a landslide cut off the road towards the top of the hill.

Cr Burnett, who is chair of the Gladstone Local Management Disaster Group, said the council was eligible for Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements assistance.

"We spoke to the Premier (yesterday) morning, so we will exceed the NDRRA trigger ... that's easy to trigger,” he said.

"I told her that we were still assessing in Baffle Creek and Agnes Water as they are isolated.”

Cr Burnett said he could assure the community that central Queensland and particularly Gladstone was not being ignored by the State Government.

The NDRRA is a joint funding initiative of the Commonwealth and State governments to provide disaster relief and recovery payments and infrastructure restoration to help communities recover from the effects of natural disasters.

Individuals, businesses and primary producers are eligible for help.

The council was expecting the severe weather to hit yesterday, so Cr Burnett said they were prepared.

Cr Burnett said the council was assessing damage throughout the region.

"Some people will tell you the drainage network didn't work but (with) the sheer force of the downpour and the intensity in such a short period of time, I think our drainage networks in most cases handle it fairly well,” he said.

"Obviously your places like Barney Point, Breslin St and over in Martin St, some of those drains are ones we may need to look at more.”

There were power outages throughout the region, including in Clinton after a car hit a power-pole on Red Rover Rd.

Cr Burnett said he did not remember a weather system like this happening for about 30 years. "I don't remember anything like this since very early high school time,” he said.

The State Emergency Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received many calls for assistance during the storm.

