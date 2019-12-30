Refuge for disaster-affected animals

Lorraine May, Pearl Wilkinson, Armani and Kalana Frazer, Codi and Tayla French of the Captain Creek Pony Club at the 1770 Festival parades

DURING the 2018 bush fires, animals were left stranded on properties.

Captain Creek Pony Club created a plan to ensure animals were looked after in times of disaster, and have received grants to help them get set up.

Treasurer Lorraine May said the club had received $126,000 from the Central Queensland Bushfires Flexible Funding program to help establish an animal refuge.

The grant is jointly funded under the Commonwealth and State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Captain Creek Pony Club received two grants.

The first was to set up containment for animals during disaster and the second was for a storage structure to be used as a meeting area and for food stock.

“It’s a great help in the event of it being needed,” Ms May said.

“The facilities will take a lot of pressure off people, including the emergency services.”

She said during the 2018 fires, emergency services had to handle many animals.

Many residents around Captain Creek had small acreages with lots of animals, Ms May said.

The money will help the club cater for dogs, chooks, goats, horses and cattle.

She said the club had received requests from people who evacuated due to the Mt Maria and Lowmead fires, but evacuees were not directed towards Captain Creek due to road closures.

Ms May said the animal refuge would be maintained by the club so it was ready if disaster struck.