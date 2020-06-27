Reflecting on a life told in print

Ian and Marilyn Rayment, founders of Rayment Excavations, won the best in business award 2016.

THE Observer has played a big part in the lives of Marilyn Rayment and her family throughout the years.

Mrs Rayment was looking through old clippings of the paper and reflected on years of events and milestones.

"Ian and I had our engagement notice in The Observer in January 1974, the year of the big floods," Mrs Rayment said.

"These public announcements of life-changing events were news to our communities and The Observer was the backbone of this news."

Marilyn and Ian Rayment’s engagement announcement in 1974

Throughout the years, Mrs Rayment has saved clippings of stories about Rayment Excavations, Rotary initiatives, eisteddfods, go karting and many more.

She said the saving of clipping was a "hoarding quality" people have.

"But it is a blast from the past and it's good if you can keep those memoirs," she said.

Advertising was paramount to business for Rayment Excavations, with Mrs Rayment saying they were pushed to grow, The Observer putting new ideas through to assist with the growth.

Marilyn Rayment found these old clippings of The Observer

Over the years, Mrs Rayment has watched the paper evolve.

"Our long lost morning cuppa or breaktime with the flick of a page are sadly over and will be missed by me," she said.

"It will be interesting to see and be part of the new development into the digital world.

"We'll see news as it happens now whereas once upon a time we might have had to wait a week or something to get our paper but now it's right on your desktop."