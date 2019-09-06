Reef tourism company up for tourism awards

SAIL AWAY: 1770Reef Tours staff member Mark Licastro with a group of international passengers on the tour.

FANTASTIC customer reviews were what inspired a Seventeen Seventy tourism operator to nominate for the Queensland Tourism Awards.

1770Reef Tours is nominated for the awards alongside The Mercure Hotel Gladstone.

The tour business offers day trips out on catamaran Emelie from the Seventeen Seventy Marina to Lady Musgrave Island in the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Manager Katrina Mergard said the world-class operation had tourists from all over the globe excited to see the reef.

"Our passengers are our inspiration,” Mrs Mergard said.

"They get so excited because the Southern Great Barrier reef is some of the best reef to see.”

She said they had tourists visiting from as far as Europe, the USA and Sri Lanka, some booking the reef tour before even arriving in Australia.

In the past 12 months they've had 8000 bookings.

Mrs Mergard said the natural coral cay that surrounds Lady Musgrave Island was one of the biggest drawcards for passengers.

"You're actually snorkelling in a massive swimming pool,” she said.

"It's consistently clear, although you're out in the ocean you're very protected.”

Alongside the positive customer reviews, 1770Reef Tours has also received a perfect 100 score for the Queensland Tourism and Events best Queensland experiences program.

Mrs Mergard said the secret to the business success was staff.

"It comes back to your personalisation. Our crew are so attentive with the passengers,” she said.

"When you go back to basics on how you expect to be treated then you walk away with a good tour.”

Mrs Mergard said she believed awards like Queensland Tourism Awards were helping put Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water on the global map.

"Most of our passengers are staying in town for three to five nights enjoying Seventeen Seventy and Agnes Water,” she said.

Residents are able to vote for the 1770Reef Tours in the People's Choice award online.

Award winners will be announced at the Queensland Tourism Awards gala ceremony to be held on the Sunshine Coast on November 8.