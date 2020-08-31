‘Reduced to tears’: Businesses help woman after $3000 scam

Gladstone Garden & Landscaping Supplies owners Danny and Marcena Cashman, with help from Turfworks Group Michael Newton helped a Calliope woman after she was ripped off by previous contractors.

A CALLIOPE woman was reduced to tears following the goodwill gesture of two Gladstone landscaping businesses.

Gladstone Garden & Landscaping Supplies and Turfworks Group provided free labour and turf after the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was ripped off by a previous contractor.

Gladstone Garden & Landscaping Supplies owner Danny Cashman said he was inspired to help after the woman was ripped off by more than $3000 by a contractor who left before completing the work.

"Her yard was so full of bindiis, I've never seen anything like it," Mr Cashman said.

"It was that thick by the time we got to the back of the house, it was like you had high heels on, it was terrible."

Mr Cashman said he approached Michael Newton from Turfworks Group if they could do something to help.

"Once you get to know Mike he is a very genuine guy, that's why I proposed it to him," he said.

"I explained how she get ripped off and I wanted to do a goodwill gesture just to help her out during this hard period of time.

"I proposed we do a 50-50 split and he didn't even question it, he was very willing to help out."

Mr Cashman said it took seven days to complete the extensive work but it was worth it.

"We finished on a Friday night when she rocked up after work," he said.

"She rocked up and just burst into tears, she just couldn't believe perfect strangers had gone out of their way to help her.

"She said nobody has ever helped her in real life."

Mr Cashman said Michael and himself did not expect anything in return for the goodwill gesture.

"There is nothing better than giving without the expectation of receiving anything in return," he said.

"It's a great feeling … it's the little things."