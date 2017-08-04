Reduce, re-use, and make art in the process

Lisa and Tracey Smith with James Robertson at the Creative Recycling Centre.

INSIDE the Creative Recycling Centre you will find mannequin torsos lined up against the wall, piles of colourful patterned rugs, baskets of tree bark and beautiful flower statues made from recycled book pages.

Tracey Smith, the centre's president, along with six other committee members, has been working hard to make the centre a creative space.

Ms Smith has been involved in recycled art projects for years and is passionate about getting people thinking about recycling creatively.

"How we approach what we do with a creative mind, how can we reduce, how can we reuse, how can we recycle....art is just one of those vehicles for starting those conversations,” she said.

Back in 2013, the Creative Recycling Centre was just a concept plan.

Now, as one of many projects they have on the boil, the centre is asking local artists to design and build musical instruments from recycled items.

The instruments will be made available to children.

Ms Smith is keen to see children engaging with ideas about recycling from a young age.

"We've got some talented local artists. We've put a call out for expressions of interest,” she said, adding the EOI was for up to three instruments at a cost of no more than $600 each.

She said the program was not only a great opportunity for artists to be paid to show their talents, but a fun way to demonstrate recycling to the community.

EOIs close today. Apply at www.creativerecycling centre.com/community- instrument-program.html.

Contact Tracey on 0448748984.